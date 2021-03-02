Advertisement

Shots fired call escalates into vehicle pursuit

Two men are facing charges for evading arrest
20-year-old Saul Cavazos and 21 year old Jesus Alberto Cardenas Jr.
20-year-old Saul Cavazos and 21 year old Jesus Alberto Cardenas Jr.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two men are facing charges in connection to a shots fired call that escalated into a vehicle pursuit.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Jesus Alberto Cardenas Jr. and 20-year-old Saul Cavazos in the case.

The incident happened on Feb. 27 at around 7 p.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 400 block of Plum Street.

Police were informed that a silver Chevy passenger car with gunshots was located at Bridge Two after the driver arrived to seek help from customs officials.

Moments later, authorities were searching for a black SUV that was allegedly involved in the shooting which was spotted near Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and eventually collided with another vehicle on Locust Street and Tilden Avenue.

The driver was identified as Cardenas and the passenger was Saul Cavazos.

No injuries were reported in the accident and the case remains under investigation.

