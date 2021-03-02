Trending today: Rock out with Queen!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Have you ever wanted to rock out with Freddie Mercury and the rest of the guys from Queen?

“Queen Rock Tour” lets you jam with the band at ten historic concert venues, playing along with their greatest hits, and styling yourself in iconic queen costumes.

Watch how the morning crew discusses the new game with a little controversy when Justin brings up an unpopular opinion.

