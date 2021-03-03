Agents and authorities foil six human smuggling attempts in south Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the Cotulla station foiled six human smuggling attempts and apprehended over 30 undocumented immigrants within a 12-hour period.

The first incident happened on Mar. 1 when agents received a tip regarding an SUV transporting people near Highway 44 just east of I-35.

The Encinal Police Department was called to the scene and was able to apprehend five undocumented individuals who were fleeing on foot.

Later that night, agents received another call from Encinal Police regarding a vehicle that was carrying three individuals near mile marker 41.

Less than an hour later, agents responded to another call regarding a black pick-up near Highway 83 and Highway 44 that was allegedly involved in suspicious activity. Authorities spotted the vehicle driving through a ranch fence where seven people got out and fled on foot.

Moments later, agents responded to another incident near Dilley where authorities found eight undocumented individuals.

Roughly two hours later, agents were called out to another incident reported by the Dilley Police regarding four undocumented immigrants.

The final incident happened the next morning when agents responded to a traffic stop near I-35 and mile marker 88 where six individuals were found.

A total of 32 people were determined to be illegally in the U.S. and were from Honduras, Mexico, and Guatemala.

