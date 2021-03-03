Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based cinema chain, beloved for its alcoholic beverages and strict no-talking rules has filed for bankruptcy protection.

According to CNN, the Austin-based company owns roughly 40 theaters in the United States filed for Chapter 11 and agreed to sell “substantially all its assets” to a group of lenders. Alamo put the blame for its bankruptcy on the pandemic, which has temporarily shuttered movie theaters in several states.

Alamo Drafthouse isn’t the first theater chain to file for bankruptcy, last year, AMC theaters filed as well.

Operations will continue as normal, however. Alamo said the deal will provide “much-needed incremental financing to stabilize the business during the pandemic, which has had an unprecedented and outsized impact upon the movie theater and dining industries.”

The purchasers include Alamo founder Tim League, some of the company’s original investors, and two financial firms.

Alamo is permanently closing three locations, including a theater in its hometown of Austin, as well as outposts in Kansas City, Missouri, and New Braunfels, Texas. Development of an Orlando, Florida, location will also be “permanently ceased.”

No word at this time on the status of the Laredo location.

