Border Patrol and sheriff’s office shut down stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody as a result of a stash house bust.

The incident happened on Mar. 2 when Border Patrol agents were assisting the Webb County Sheriff’s Office with a welfare check at a home on North India Avenue.

When authorities searched the home, they found 24 people who were believed to be undocumented and from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras.

None of the individuals were wearing any personal protective equipment at the time and all were taken into Border Patrol custody.

