Boys and Girls Club raffles more than $80,000 in prizes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local non-profit organization hopes to continue doing its part to make sure kids stay active during these trying times.

A place that many parents count on is running low on money because COVID-19 has prevented them from hosting their usual fundraisers.

However, they’re working on getting back on their feet through offering some shiny prizes.

For 10 months now, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Laredo has been benched from their sporting events and two major fundraisers which caused them to lose out on more than $300,000.

As hospitalization rates improve and city leaders discuss reopening many facilities, BGC plans on finding a way to keep their doors open.

Honoring the club’s 75 years of existence, they are holding the Diamond Jubilee Raffle where they are offering dazzling prices that have a value of more than $80,000 combined.

“We initially started off trying to find 5 diamond pieces of jewelry to have more people to participate,” said Russel Cerda. “So that’s how this came out to be, the prizes just kept growing.”

The club is hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to make up more than $200,000 which will cover half of what they missed out on.

“We have an investment in the building and in our staff and in order to keep those people working and employed, we need these funds.”

At this time, the northwest Boys and Girls Club on old Santa Maria Road is shut down, leaving only two clubs open at limited capacity.

Only a small percentage of kids are still participating in some of their programs, but Mr. Cerda says they are looking forward to bringing back sports activities very soon.

There are 28 raffle prizes, some include vacation trips, a rolex watch, and diamond jewelry.

For a full list of prizes, you can visit bcglaredo.com or call 956 337-5029 for ticket information.

