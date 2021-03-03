City and county responds to governor’s new order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County responded to the governor’s new executive order.

They confirm in order to align with the order, all businesses in Webb County will reopen at 100% on March 10th.

However, starting on Wednesday the county will be loosening some restrictions due to the lower hospitalization rate.

“As per Governor Abbott’s orders, effective Wednesday, March 3, 2021, bars can reopen at a 50% capacity and increase their capacity to 100% on March 10, so long as the hospitalization rate remains below 15% threshold for seven consecutive days. All other businesses in Webb County will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity effective March 3, 2021 and then 100% on March 10, 2021.”

However, in the future if the hospitalization rate goes above the 15% threshold for seven consecutive days, the county judge may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies, that may include reducing capacity to 50% for any entity.

