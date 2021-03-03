Advertisement

City and county responds to governor’s new order

They confirm in order to align with the order, all businesses in Webb County will reopen at 100% on March 10th.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County responded to the governor’s new executive order.

They confirm in order to align with the order, all businesses in Webb County will reopen at 100% on March 10th.

However, starting on Wednesday the county will be loosening some restrictions due to the lower hospitalization rate.

“As per Governor Abbott’s orders, effective Wednesday, March 3, 2021, bars can reopen at a 50% capacity and increase their capacity to 100% on March 10, so long as the hospitalization rate remains below 15% threshold for seven consecutive days. All other businesses in Webb County will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity effective March 3, 2021 and then 100% on March 10, 2021.”

Webb County Judge Tano E. Tijerina's Office

However, in the future if the hospitalization rate goes above the 15% threshold for seven consecutive days, the county judge may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies, that may include reducing capacity to 50% for any entity.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge...
Three facing charges for allegedly selling e-tags
Texan wins big on slot in Las Vegas
Texan wins big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
Cowboys
LPD investigates alleged shooting outside bar
Governor Abbott holds press conference in Lubbock
Governor Abbott says Texas is ready to open at 100 percent
File photo: Laredo Police
Shooting in central Laredo sends young man to hospital

Latest News

Recreation Center
Council creates plan to reopen rec centers
Vaccine registration waitlist
City launches waitlist for vaccine registration
City to open vaccine registration
City to open vaccine registration on Wednesday
Texas Thunder Program
Texas Thunder Program enforces highway safety