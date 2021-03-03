City launches waitlist for vaccine registration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is launching a vaccine registration waitlist on Wednesday.

The waitlist will be replacing the prior registration system that left many residents frustrated.

According to Health Department director Richard Chamberlain, residents will need to fill out a form to be placed on the list.

Laredoans can register online or through the phone by calling 3-1-1.

The city will partner with Community Social Service Programs to help with registrations.

They are prioritizing anyone over the age of 65.

The city LST director Homero Vasquez Garcia says it’s very important that the information in the form be accurate.

“You will be registering to the waitlist itself. From that waitlist, once the vaccines are available you will receive a text or an email with a link to go ahead and finish the registration process, and selecting the time slot for your appointment. That link will be for that individual and you will not be able to change that information. That appointment is and will only be for the individual that is on the waitlist.”

Once the appointment is made, you will receive a verification email that will include the time and location, from there you can go get a vaccine.

Anyone who has received a vaccine from another provider is encouraged to opt out.

The city is scheduling first round doses for this week via the waitlist.

The website to get on the list is VaccinateLaredo.com.

You can register for week 12 allocations online or by phone starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.