City reschedules COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Those who’s appointments were scheduled for Saturday, March 6th will be notified by phone, email, or text that their appointments are being moved to Tuesday, March 9th.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has announced appointment changes for those who were scheduled to receive their second dose on Saturday.
