City reschedules second dose appointments that were set for Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is announcing some appointment changes for those who were scheduled to receive their second dose this Saturday.

Patients who were scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be notified via phone, e-mail, or text that it will be moved from Mar. 6 to Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021.

The Laredo Health Department is reminding the public that per the Department of State Health Services, there has been a newly updated time frame on when second doses can be administered depending on when it was received.

The Moderna vaccine is four to six weeks after receiving the first dose and the Pfizer is three to six weeks after receiving the first dose.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.