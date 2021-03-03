City to open vaccine registration on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has received another shipment of 5,000 first dose vaccines.

The city will continue with its vaccine distribution plan and open vaccine registration appointments on Wednesday, March 3rd at 1:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, you can visit www.vaccinatelaredo.com or call 3-1-1.

