Advertisement

City to open vaccine registration on Wednesday

The city will continue with its vaccine distribution plan and open vaccine registration appointments on Wednesday, March 3rd at 1:00 p.m.
City to open vaccine registration
City to open vaccine registration(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has received another shipment of 5,000 first dose vaccines.

The city will continue with its vaccine distribution plan and open vaccine registration appointments on Wednesday, March 3rd at 1:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, you can visit www.vaccinatelaredo.com or call 3-1-1.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Claudia Alejandra Carrera, 38-year-old Maritza A. Hernandez, and 38-year-old Jorge...
Three facing charges for allegedly selling e-tags
Texan wins big on slot in Las Vegas
Texan wins big on Las Vegas Airport slot machine
Cowboys
LPD investigates alleged shooting outside bar
Governor Abbott holds press conference in Lubbock
Governor Abbott says Texas is ready to open at 100 percent
15-year-old Manuel Hernandez
Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Texas Thunder Program
Texas Thunder Program enforces highway safety
Hospital District Committee
Hospital District Committee meetings will be televised
Governor Abbott holds press conference in Lubbock
Governor Abbott says Texas is ready to open at 100 percent
File photo: Laredo Police
Shooting in central Laredo sends young man to hospital