Congressman Henry Cuellar to discuss American Rescue Plan

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a virtual press conference where he’ll be discussing the American Rescue Plan.

The State of Texas is expected to receive roughly $27 billion dollars of federal funding which includes much-needed funds for communities.

The plan is expected to roll out vaccines to those who need them the most, bring children safely back to school, put money in people’s pockets, and boost the economy.

That event will take place later on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. and of course, we’ll bring you the very latest on our newscasts.

