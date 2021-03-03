Council creates plan to reopen rec centers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking into reopening efforts after the local active case count and hospitalization rate plummets.

The lights at our local recreation centers may be on, but the doors still remain closed.

That could soon change as the city works on a plan to reopen.

Monday night, District 7 Councilwoman Vanessa Perez asked that city management look into the possibility.

According to the Parks and Recreation director JJ Gomez, they are already working on a system.

”For example maybe we’ll just open just in the afternoon from 5 to 10, and then as the summer goes on, gets closer, when kids get off hopefully everything is down, the virus/numbers are down, now we can open half in the morning half in the evening, and just phase it in.”

Gomez says after doing some research they noticed that other cities were following the same model.

”And with a limited capacity, as well. So in other words, okay at the gym we’re only going 25 percent for the next couple of months and then we go to 50 percent. Pretty much like how the restaurants did, but we just want to make sure that we come up with the plan. That’s what we’ll be presenting to the city council and the health authorities.”

Right off the bat, one of the obstacles of reopening recreation centers is that a lot of its staff has been redirected to the health department to be contact tracers.

”So we would have to discontinue that project or process to be able to bring back,” said Robert Eads. “We can obviously do that. We can safely unwind that but we have to do that with planning going forward. One, we can work out the finance to it which would be, as we’ve told council the council the last time, past spring break at minimum.”

Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello adds that the staff will need to get vaccinated if they are going to be returning to these centers.

The reopening plan will be presented to the local health experts for any final recommendations.

Gomez did add that they will be presenting a plan to reopen parks, playgrounds, and sports fields.

Council will be meeting again on March 15th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.