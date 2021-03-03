Elderly man injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Fire officials say an 80-year-old man was injured in the accident
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent an elderly man to the hospital.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened at the intersection of San Eduardo and Washington at around 9 Wednesday morning.
Paramedics arrived and found a man in his 80s with injuries.
He was taken to LMC in stable condition.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.