Elderly man injured in auto-pedestrian accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened at the intersection of San Eduardo and Washington at around 9 Wednesday morning.

Paramedics arrived and found a man in his 80s with injuries.

He was taken to LMC in stable condition.

