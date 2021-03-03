H-E-B to continue mask mandate for employees; asks customers to do the same

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Texas-based grocery store remains committed to keeping its employees and customers safe while the threat of COVID-19 is still lingering.

This comes after Governor Abbott’s press conference on Tuesday afternoon where he made the announcement to end the state-wide mask mandate and open businesses at 100 percent.

While H-E-B stores have remained open during the pandemic, it implemented its mask policy as a preventative measure to keep both its customers and employees safe.

We reached out to an H-E-B spokesperson on what the governor’s decision means for the grocery store chain.

H-E-B’s Senior Manager of Public Affairs Linda Tovar responded saying, “Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.