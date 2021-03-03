Health authority addresses Governor Abbott’s orders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority is speaking out about the governor’s orders, worried the move may set Laredo back.

In a statement released, Doctor Victor Trevino said:

“The governor’s decision to open up Texas and remove all mitigation is not only unfortunate. It is not based on the prevailing data and science set forth by the CDC and the World Health Organization. Laredo as a border community has suffered significantly throughout this pandemic and I fear this decision is going to eliminate all the gains that we have achieved.”

