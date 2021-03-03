HISD holding virtual hiring event for local teachers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District, is holding a virtual hiring event for experienced teachers in the Gateway City.

They usually hire 1,800 teachers every school year.

Before the hiring season begins for the upcoming school year, they’re holding a virtual job fair this Saturday, March 6th, starting at nine in the morning.

Houston ISD says the district is looking for teachers in South Texas who speak both English and Spanish, but there are also other opportunities.

“We do have positions in secondary math and science and also special education in which we have a dire need for as well,” said Diana Lum.

Interested candidates should apply on the HISD website before March 6th— since they may get hired on the spot.

