It might as well be Spring

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the middle of the week and it looks like we are going to be climbing up that thermal ladder little by little.

On Wednesday, we will start our day in the upper 40s and see a high of about 76 degrees by the afternoon.

As we head into Thursday, we will jump to the low 80s as we start to see some warmer spring-like temperatures.

We will remain in the 80s until Friday; however, we will drop on Saturday to the low 70s and we’ll continue this pattern on Sunday.

As we start next week, those 80s will make a comeback, we are looking at highs at 81 on Monday and 86 on Tuesday, just almost reaching that 90 degree mark.

After that winter blast the majority of Texas is ready to welcome spring with open arms.

