Laredo feeling winter weather effects two weeks later

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A winter storm, cold weather, and broken water lines… Laredo is still experiencing the effects of the freezing temperatures two weeks later.

The Utilities Department reported 124 waterline breaks between February 14 and 26, forcing crews to work around the clock to repair them.

Meanwhile, the city will move forward with prepping a local venue to serve as an emergency shelter when needed.

The water and piping system in south Texas, or Texas in general, isn’t equipped to handle freezing temperatures.

That’s evident after Winter Storm Uri caused frozen pipes and broken water lines.

The City of Laredo’s director of utilities Arturo Garcia says the main cause was ice that formed, mostly affecting old cast iron pipes.

”You can see some of the ice that formed. They were thawing the pipes out with blow torches. Crews were working through the night in cold temperatures.”

District 1 had one water main break while District 2 had seven, District 3 had 30, District 4 had 36, District 5 had five, District 6 had one, District 7 had seven, and District 8 had the most at 37.

The Utilities Department is assessing the cost of the damage, but it is possible that it could be covered by funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Meanwhile, the city council voted unanimously to purchase a backup generator for Sames Auto Arena and any other necessary equipment to be able to provide a shelter for future emergencies.

”When we decided to make this emergency shelter, one of the things that we looked at was our inability to properly provide power in case there was a rolling blackout,” said Doctor Marte Martinez. “We were able to get power there, but we were concerned going forward, in case we do lose power, we don’t have a backup generator.”

District 6 councilmember Doctor Marte Martinez proposed the idea after purchasing a backup generator for his clinic.

He says it cost close to $100,000.

”It is very expensive and costly decisions that we’re making, but without them, we will not be able to take care of that population in cases such as the one we just experienced.”

Laredo has the ability to open emergency shelters at recreation centers, boys and girls clubs, and seven schools.

None of them have backup generators.

Fire Chief Guillermo Heard advised that supplying Sames Auto Arena with one would be a good idea.

They did not mention when they would buy the generator or how much it will cost.

