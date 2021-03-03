Locals discuss end of mask mandate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Abbott’s executive order to end the statewide mask mandate has led to a mix of reactions.

On Wednesday, KGNS went out to hear from local residents and organizations on what they thought on the governor’s order.

The chief deputy at the Tax Assessor’s Office said not much will change since they have been open at 100% throughout the pandemic.

However, one woman told us that she will continue to wear her mask and a downtown business manager will continue to ask customers to use one.

“I think we’re back in the same situation right now where we are saying don’t wear your mask and it’s too early.”

“We’re going to continue with asking the customers to wear the mask for their own protection and for the protection of the employees,” said Hugo Mendiola, manager of Zorba.

On our KGNS Facebook poll, some residents said they will not wear a mask since they are vaccinated or if a business establishment doesn’t require one.

