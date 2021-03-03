Advertisement

M&M debuts mint ice cream sandwiches

The cookie sandwiches come just in time for St. Patrick’s day
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - M&M’s is introducing new mint ice cream cookie sandwiches just in time for St. Patrick’s day.

It features mint-flavored ice cream between two chocolate cookies with milk chocolate M&M Minis baked inside.

They come in packs of four and hit the frozen foods sections of grocery stores nationwide early this month.

They join the current M&M’s ice cream portfolio that include vanilla cookie sandwiches, chocolate cookie sandwiches, ice cream cones, and M&M ice cream fun cups.

