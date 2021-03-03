Advertisement

Police searching for woman accused of theft

Images show a woman walking out of the Target store on Dario with a shopping cart full of items
Woman accused of theft
Woman accused of theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is searching for a woman believed to be tied to a recent theft case.

The Laredo Police Department released images from surveillance footage of the alleged culprit.

The images show a woman walking out of the Target store on San Dario with a shopping cart full of items.

Police also released images of a white truck that they believe she entered after leaving the store.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

