Texas Thunder Program enforces highway safety

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An effort is underway to make Texas highways a safe place for all drivers.

The Texas Thunder Program is being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety to crack down on unsafe commercial vehicles, as well as passenger vehicles that drive unsafely on the road.

Program coordinators go out a few times a year to check that drivers and their vehicles are following the rules.

“We conduct our operations normally about four times a year here on this location because... to deter, keep unsafe CMV vehicles off the highway and also to deter criminal activity that’s going on, too,” said AJ Medina.

Medina says some of the more common problems he sees are bad tires and breaks on trailers.

Those found in violation can be issued a citation.

