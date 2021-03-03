Advertisement

TxDOT to launch Teen Click it or Ticket campaign

File photo: Click it or ticket
File photo: Click it or ticket(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -TxDOT will launch a campaign that seeks to get more teens to fasten their seatbelts when they are behind the wheel.

According to TxDOT, one simple click of the seatbelt could save the lives of many; however, teens are the least likely age group to fasten their seatbelts in a vehicle.

In an effort to convey this message to teens, the department will be hosting a virtual Teen Click It or Ticket campaign.

Experts from both DPS and TxDOT will be giving life-saving tips as they work to get teens buckled up no matter where they are sitting or how long they drive.

That event will take place on Wednesday at 1 p.m. on the TxDOT Facebook page.

