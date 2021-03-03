Advertisement

UISD to continue to enforce mask mandate

The school district will continue to enforce its mask policy for staff, students, visitors in all district facilities
File photo: UISD student
File photo: UISD student(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local school district will not change its policy when it comes to the use of facemasks.

Although Governor Abbott issued a statement announcing that he would lift the mask order, TEA continues to mandate the use of facemasks 100 percent of the time while in the presence of others.

While UISD awaits further guidance from the TEA regarding the governor’s order, the district will continue to enforce mask-wearing by all staff, students, and visitors in all district facilities.

The enforcement of the rule is for the safety of its students and employees.

