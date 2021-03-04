Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott says vaccinations not statewide coronavirus mandates will be what contains the pandemic.

Abbott spoke with CNBS after announcing Texas will be ending its statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to re-open at 100 percent capacity, from the current 75 percent.

The governor says he still encourages Texans to mask up but says the public health trends signal it’s time to, in his words, “Go back to normal.”

Abbott responded to President Biden who on Wednesday called the move “Neanderthal thinking” and a “Big mistake.”

Abbott responded by saying, “It’s not the type of word a president should be using. But candidly for him he couldn’t have used it on a worse day. Because on the day he used that word his administration has been releasing in south Texas immigrants who came across the border that they refused to test, that turned out there were more than a hundred of them who had COVID..My point is this: the Biden Administration has been releasing immigrants in south Texas that have been exposing Texans to COVID. Some of those people have been put on buses, taking that COVID to other states in the United States.”

The governor went on to say that the Biden Administration must stop importing COVID into the country and that was a neanderthal type approach to dealing with the COVID situation.

Texas businesses still have the right to enforce mask rules on their own property.

The state added at least 274 coronavirus deaths and over 7,500 new cases on Wednesday.

