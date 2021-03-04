Advertisement

Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates

The governor responded to President Biden who on Wednesday called the move “Neanderthal thinking” and a “Big mistake.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott says vaccinations not statewide coronavirus mandates will be what contains the pandemic.

Abbott spoke with CNBS after announcing Texas will be ending its statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to re-open at 100 percent capacity, from the current 75 percent.

The governor says he still encourages Texans to mask up but says the public health trends signal it’s time to, in his words, “Go back to normal.”

Abbott responded to President Biden who on Wednesday called the move “Neanderthal thinking” and a “Big mistake.”

Abbott responded by saying, “It’s not the type of word a president should be using. But candidly for him he couldn’t have used it on a worse day. Because on the day he used that word his administration has been releasing in south Texas immigrants who came across the border that they refused to test, that turned out there were more than a hundred of them who had COVID..My point is this: the Biden Administration has been releasing immigrants in south Texas that have been exposing Texans to COVID. Some of those people have been put on buses, taking that COVID to other states in the United States.”

The governor went on to say that the Biden Administration must stop importing COVID into the country and that was a neanderthal type approach to dealing with the COVID situation.

Texas businesses still have the right to enforce mask rules on their own property.

The state added at least 274 coronavirus deaths and over 7,500 new cases on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters
City Hall
City and county responds to governor’s new order
File photo: H-E-B store located on Del Mar in Laredo
H-E-B to continue mask mandate for employees; asks customers to do the same
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Governor Abbott’s orders

Latest News

City Council meeting
City Council to streamline meetings
Laredo Police respond to 1300 block of Calton
Spectrum tower unstable; police evacuate residents in the area
2020 NEA Fellowship Recipients - Los Matachines de la Santa Cruz de la Ladrillera
Local dance group honored at national level
2020 NEA National Heritage Fellowship Recipient
Matachines de la Santa Cruz