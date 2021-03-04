Bar owner looks forward to lifted restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With many businesses speaking out, this decision has proven to be controversial for the governor, not just on a national but on a local level, as well.

For more than a week now, COVID hospitalization rates are under 15%, initially allowing some capacity restrictions to be lifted for businesses like bars and restaurants.

But now that they will be able to operate at 100% again soon... how is this making some local business owners feel?

Relieved: that’s what one restaurant bar owner says he feels now that his establishment is going back to its normal capacity just like before the COVID pandemic.

“Fifty percent doesn’t cut it, it just let’s you survive or die slowly.”

Daniel Windle owns Cosmos Bar and Grill and has seen firsthand how the pandemic has affected business.

He says even though they will be at full capacity again, it doesn’t mean health standards like plexiglass and social distancing will be put aside.

“We’re going to keep everything in place. I don’t see where it limits customers abilities to enjoy themselves. It keeps groups a little bit separated it adds to privacy.”

Windle says the announcement by the governor brings him hope, but is not convinced yet if the decision will be permanent.

“I think if they see some change in the illnesses or sicknesses or hospitalizations they’ll have to adjust. This is something that we participate as we go, together.”

Windle says back in November when the bars capacity went up to 75%, that one week alone led to a $30,000 dollar difference in the bar’s profit.

He’s hopeful that through this decision, other small business owners will be able to pick themselves back up again.

The bar did not comment if masks would still be enforced or not.

