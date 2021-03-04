Advertisement

Can’t stop the spring!

Warmer weather on the horizon(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s going be another lovely spring-like day in the Gateway City.

On Thursday, we will start out in the mid 50s and we could see some patchy fog during the early morning hours.

Once we get the afternoon we should hit a high of 81 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

This same pattern we’ll be repeated on Friday, where we are looking at highs at 83 degrees and lows in the 50s.

This weekend, we’ll see temperatures drop into the 70s just a tad bit, but not for long.

We are looking to bounce back into the 80s on Monday and mid 80s into Tuesday and by Wednesday we could be back at 90 degrees.

