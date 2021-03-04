Car accident reported in front of Regency neighborhood

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are reporting an accident right in front of Regency Park.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Springfield and Sunset.

Laredo Police have blocked off the street due to the accident.

One car, a Chevy HHR, sustained heavy damages in the accident. There’s no word yet on how many other vehicles were involved.

We’ll give you an update as more information becomes available.

