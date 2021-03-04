Advertisement

Car accident reported in front of Regency neighborhood

Laredo Police have blocked off the intersection of Springfield and Sunset due to the accident
Intersection of Springfield/Sunset closed off.
Intersection of Springfield/Sunset closed off.(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are reporting an accident right in front of Regency Park.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Springfield and Sunset.

Laredo Police have blocked off the street due to the accident.

One car, a Chevy HHR, sustained heavy damages in the accident. There’s no word yet on how many other vehicles were involved.

We’ll give you an update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters
City Hall
City and county responds to governor’s new order
File photo: H-E-B store located on Del Mar in Laredo
H-E-B to continue mask mandate for employees; asks customers to do the same
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Governor Abbott’s orders

Latest News

UISD vaccination hub
UISD vaccination hub
Texas Democrats to hold conference on coronavirus
Texas Democrats to host All-Women virtual press conference
UISD superintendent search
UISD to discuss damages from winter storm during board meeting
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City’s vaccine portal receives over one million hits in one hour