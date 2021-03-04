Advertisement

CBP officers seize over $14 million dollars of counterfeit electronics

Federal agents searched a commercial shipment and found over 600 boxes filled with counterfeit goods
Federal agents seize $14.7 million dollars of counterfeit goods
Federal agents seize $14.7 million dollars of counterfeit goods(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents find over 600 boxes filled with counterfeit electronics at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a commercial shipment to secondary inspection.

CBP, HSI and the Laredo Trade Enforcement Coordination Center examined the shipment and found more counterfeit, toys, phones, gaming controls and keyboards.

The estimated value of the counterfeit goods was valued at $14.7 million dollars.

CBP seized 618 boxes and 40 bags of merchandise for alleged trademark infringement and the case remains under investigation by HSI.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters
City Hall
City and county responds to governor’s new order
File photo: H-E-B store located on Del Mar in Laredo
H-E-B to continue mask mandate for employees; asks customers to do the same
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Governor Abbott’s orders

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates
2020 NEA Fellowship Recipients - Los Matachines de la Santa Cruz de la Ladrillera
Local dance group honored at national level
2020 NEA National Heritage Fellowship Recipient
Matachines de la Santa Cruz
Human smuggling attempt escalates into car chase
Human smuggling attempt turns into chase in La Salle County