CBP officers seize over $14 million dollars of counterfeit electronics

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents find over 600 boxes filled with counterfeit electronics at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a commercial shipment to secondary inspection.

CBP, HSI and the Laredo Trade Enforcement Coordination Center examined the shipment and found more counterfeit, toys, phones, gaming controls and keyboards.

The estimated value of the counterfeit goods was valued at $14.7 million dollars.

CBP seized 618 boxes and 40 bags of merchandise for alleged trademark infringement and the case remains under investigation by HSI.

