Chamber of Commerce speaks on governor’s orders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce spoke out on Thursday on what the governor’s order means for local businesses.

The Chamber of Commerce says that while it has been a difficult year for small businesses, they recommend businesses continue to maintain safety protocols.

While they are glad to see businesses open, the Chamber of Commerce is hopeful that the governor supports another issue critical to Laredo’s economy.

“One of the things we wish and we certainly hope that our governor supports is the opening of the bridge because definitely that is extremely important for us, and although we are going to open our businesses at 100%, we still depend on our Mexican shoppers, so that’s something we are going to continue to pursue,” said Miguel Conchas

Conchas believes they can reopen the bridges safely with the precautions they have in place.

