Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce speaks on governor’s orders

Miguel Conchas believes they can reopen the bridges safely with the precautions they have in place.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce spoke out on Thursday on what the governor’s order means for local businesses.

The Chamber of Commerce says that while it has been a difficult year for small businesses, they recommend businesses continue to maintain safety protocols.

While they are glad to see businesses open, the Chamber of Commerce is hopeful that the governor supports another issue critical to Laredo’s economy.

“One of the things we wish and we certainly hope that our governor supports is the opening of the bridge because definitely that is extremely important for us, and although we are going to open our businesses at 100%, we still depend on our Mexican shoppers, so that’s something we are going to continue to pursue,” said Miguel Conchas

Conchas believes they can reopen the bridges safely with the precautions they have in place.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters
City Hall
City and county responds to governor’s new order
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

City Council meeting
City Council to streamlining meetings
Laredo Police respond to 1300 block of Calton
Spectrum tower unstable; police evacuate residents in the area
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates
2020 NEA Fellowship Recipients - Los Matachines de la Santa Cruz de la Ladrillera
Local dance group honored at national level