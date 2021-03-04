Advertisement

City Council to streamlining meetings

City Council meeting(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In an effort to provide the community with more transparency, Laredo City Council is working on streamlining its meetings.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Saenz proposed that they talk about modifying the starting and finishing hour of regular council meetings.

Each of the last few council meeting have taken two days to cover all of the agenda items.

According to Mayor Saenz, council members have expressed concern with their efficiency.

District Two Councilman Vidal Rodriguez who co-sponsored the topic says they want to ensure that the community is in the loop.

Rodriguez says, we want to people to put in their fair input or have their fair information of what’s going on.

He says during the last few meetings they were looking at roughly 24 agenda items that they were blowing through without even giving them a second glance.

Several ideas that were tossed around was to start the meetings earlier, limit agenda items, or take less time to discuss topics.

The item was tabled but council did agree to discuss this again at an upcoming strategic/planning meeting.

