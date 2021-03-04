City’s vaccine portal receives over one million hits in one hour

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo’s new COVID-19 vaccine portal and schedule system recieved over a million hits within one hour after the site went live.

The scheduling portal was up and running on Wednesday afternoon at one and the city had planned for a website capacity of around 200,000 users but that number surpassed as suers quickily tried refreshing the site to schedule an appointment.

All of the slots were filled within three hours and as of Wednesay afternoon, over 6,500 people were on the waitlist and there were 35 new sign ups happening every minute.

The first doses that were allocated will be administered on Friday and if you are on the waitlist, you will be notified once the city receives more vaccines.

Meanwhile, the city’s scheduling portal will be active, 24/7.

