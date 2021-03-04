County offices providing rooms for nursing mothers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lots of women are mothers juggling full time jobs with raising children.

Now, a county initiative is hoping to help make things a bit better.

According to the United States Census Buraeu, working mothers make up a significant part of the labor force, accounting for nearly one-third of all employed women.

That is why the Department of State and Health Services created a Texas mother friendly work site program to support new mothers and employees.

Webb County departments are one of the businesses taking full advantage of the program.

“I encourage these mothers who wish to continue breastfeeding here at work place so we have the sites for them set up,” said Judge Tano Tijerina.

For mothers like Marah Mendez who works for the county court house, she says she juggles two kids and a full time job and she says she is so glad services for mothers like her will be available.

“As a breast-feeding mother, returning back to work is always something that’s hard because you don’t want to detach from your son and daughter and you worry about maintaining and expressing milk.”

She says that she is glad that there are options for these mothers.

“Having the availability to express milk in a quiet and relaxing area is great.”

Over at the commissioners court, building there is a room provided for working breastfeeding mothers to access a private, safe and clean location to lactate.

County officials agreed on providing this to Webb County departments because of the health benefits for the babies along with focusing on the comfort of their employees.

If you are a breastfeeding mother working for any county department, a designated private room will be made available for you in your building or you are welcomed to use the county court house’s designated room.

If you have a business and are interested in providing this kind of service, officials say all you need is access to a private location, flexible work schedules, a clean water source nearby, and hygienic storage options to store breast milk.

