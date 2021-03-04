Financial help for businesses during pandemic and winter storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you own a business and you need financial help in light of the pandemic and winter storm, there are options.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to non-farm businesses of all sizes in several Texas counties, including Webb and Jim Hogg.

The SBA will host an online information session on Thursday, March 4th at 10 a.M.

You can find more SBA disaster assistance information here.

That’s not all: small businesses specifically have another option.

If you own a business with fewer than 20 employees, you can apply to receive a payroll protection program loan, which is aimed at extending aid to minority-owned businesses.

You must apply by March 9th.

You can find the PPP loan information here.

