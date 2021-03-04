Human smuggling attempt turns into chase in La Salle County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Law enforcement in La Salle County foiled a human smuggling attempt earlier this week that escalated into a chase.

The incident happened Tuesday when agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Farm to Market Road 133 near I-35-- and the driver failed to stop and turned north on I-35.

That’s where sheriff’s deputies pursued the chase which ended at mile marker 102, near Pearsall after DPS used a vehicle immobilization device.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found eight occupants, six of which were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

