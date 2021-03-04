Advertisement

Human smuggling attempt turns into chase in La Salle County

Authorities searched the vehicle and found eight occupants, six of which were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Law enforcement in La Salle County foiled a human smuggling attempt earlier this week that escalated into a chase.

The incident happened Tuesday when agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Farm to Market Road 133 near I-35-- and the driver failed to stop and turned north on I-35.

That’s where sheriff’s deputies pursued the chase which ended at mile marker 102, near Pearsall after DPS used a vehicle immobilization device.

