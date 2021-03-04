Local dance group honored at national level

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local ritual dance group will be honored at the national level.

The group from Laredo, Los Matachines de la Santa Cruz de La Ladrillera, will be honored along with the other 2020 NEA National Heritage Fellowship Recipients. It is the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

The prerecorded presentation called, “The Culture of America: A Cross-Country Visit with the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellows” will give viewers an in depth look at the communities the participants are from and their culture.

The virtual event will take place tonight at 8 at arts.gov.

