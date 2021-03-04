Advertisement

Spectrum tower unstable; police evacuate residents in the area

Authorities have closed off the 1300 block of Calton Road due to a safety hazard in the area
Laredo Police respond to 1300 block of Calton
Laredo Police respond to 1300 block of Calton(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Structural issues at a local cable company’s tower has prompted evacuations in central Laredo.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police put out an alert advising residents that the 1300 block of Calton and surrounding areas have been shut down.

According to Laredo Police, this happened at the Spectrum office located at the 1500 block of Calton and Santa Maria.

Authorities are in the process of evacuating businesses nearby as well as residents who live in the area.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters
City Hall
City and county responds to governor’s new order
File photo: H-E-B store located on Del Mar in Laredo
H-E-B to continue mask mandate for employees; asks customers to do the same
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Governor Abbott’s orders

Latest News

City Council meeting
City Council to streamline meetings
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates
2020 NEA Fellowship Recipients - Los Matachines de la Santa Cruz de la Ladrillera
Local dance group honored at national level
2020 NEA National Heritage Fellowship Recipient
Matachines de la Santa Cruz