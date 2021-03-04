Spectrum tower unstable; police evacuate residents in the area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Structural issues at a local cable company’s tower has prompted evacuations in central Laredo.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police put out an alert advising residents that the 1300 block of Calton and surrounding areas have been shut down.

According to Laredo Police, this happened at the Spectrum office located at the 1500 block of Calton and Santa Maria.

Authorities are in the process of evacuating businesses nearby as well as residents who live in the area.

