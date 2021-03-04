Advertisement

Pillar to announce program to combat mental health and substance abuse

Congressman Henry Cuellar is set to announce four million dollars in federal funds to the organization that will help fund the program
PILLAR
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local organization is teaming up with authorities to combat substance abuse in our local youth.

Pillar is joining forces with the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriff’s Office to announce an innovative project that will provide intervention for many in our community.

The nonprofit will establish consolidated treatment services that will establish certified community behavioral health clinic that will provide primary care, and a 24-hour crisis intervention services.

Furthermore, Congressman Henry Cuellar will announce four million dollars in federal funds to the organization that will help fund the program.

Representatives with Pillar will announce the details of this program and more on Friday at 11 a.m.

