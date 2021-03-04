School districts waiting from Texas Education Agency

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While Texans and business owners were made fully aware of what Governor Abbott’s new mandate means for them, school districts were left in the dark, until now.

It’s been almost one year since school districts started implementing remote learning due to the pandemic.

So many changes have been made over the last twelve months, and that may continue now that Governor Abbott is opening up Texas.

With spring break around the corner and roughly two months left of classes, school districts may face another health protocol change following Governor Abbott’s announcement.

Twenty-four hours after the big news, Laredo school districts, teachers, staff, students and parents were left waiting patiently to find out what this means for them.

”We are studying the executive order but we’re also waiting for instruction and guidance from the Texas Education aAgency and specifically our Commissioner Mike Marath,” said Veronica Castillon. “In the meantime, masks are still the requirement for access here to any of our facilities.”

”Our practices will continue in place as per CDC and TEA guidelines that we continue to observe and so we will continue our mask wearing, we will continue with our social distancing as best as possible,” said Gloria Rendon.

The Texas Education Agency did provide an update late Wednesday afternoon, saying: “TEA’s authority to implement operational requirements for public schools remains in effect,” and: “public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged.”

The agency also added that local school boards have the full authority to determine their local mask policy.

UISD and LISD continue to partner with the city to host vaccine drives.

According to LISD, their nurses have immunized roughly 5,500 people.

The Texas Education Agency says they also made updates related to surface cleaning.

