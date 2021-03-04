Step Up, Scale Down: free virtual health classes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Spring is here and with warmer temperatures, how about stepping up to scale down?

That’s the name of the program being launched by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

The free virtual 12 week program aims to help get your health on the right track.

It began on Wednesday and will continue every week through May 29th, Monday through Friday, each day focusing on one thing such as motivation, healthy habits getting active, cooking and even virtual grocery shopping.

County extension agent Angie Sifuentes says now is the time to join.

”People are staying at home a little more and we are seeing that a sedimentary lifestyle coming up. We have the time now to really dedicate 12 weeks of our time.”

So far 117 participants have already signed up and you can do so to until this Monday, March the 8th.

You can click here to register.

