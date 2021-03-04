Advertisement

Texas Democrats to host All-Women virtual press conference

Federal, and state Democratic leaders will host a press conference to discuss where Texas stands a year after the coronavirus pandemic
Texas Democrats to hold conference on coronavirus
Texas Democrats to hold conference on coronavirus(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s been a year since the first coronavirus case hit the lone star state and now federal, state and democratic leaders will hold a press conference to discuss where we stand.

On Thursday, Texas Democrats will host an all women virtual press conference on Governor Abbott’s decision to re-open the state and remove the facemask mandate.

Organizers say, much of the population is still not vaccinated and it is too soon to re-open 100 percent.

Leading the discussion are Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa, the vice chair, Dr. Carla Brailey and Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Sylvia Garcia to name a few.

The event will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. via zoom.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman accused of theft
File photo: Alamo Drafthouse
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy; closes select theaters
City Hall
City and county responds to governor’s new order
File photo: H-E-B store located on Del Mar in Laredo
H-E-B to continue mask mandate for employees; asks customers to do the same
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Governor Abbott’s orders

Latest News

UISD vaccination hub
UISD vaccination hub
Intersection of Springfield/Sunset closed off.
Car accident reported in front of Regency neighborhood
UISD superintendent search
UISD to discuss damages from winter storm during board meeting
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City’s vaccine portal receives over one million hits in one hour