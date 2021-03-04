Texas Democrats to host All-Women virtual press conference
Federal, and state Democratic leaders will host a press conference to discuss where Texas stands a year after the coronavirus pandemic
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s been a year since the first coronavirus case hit the lone star state and now federal, state and democratic leaders will hold a press conference to discuss where we stand.
On Thursday, Texas Democrats will host an all women virtual press conference on Governor Abbott’s decision to re-open the state and remove the facemask mandate.
Organizers say, much of the population is still not vaccinated and it is too soon to re-open 100 percent.
Leading the discussion are Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa, the vice chair, Dr. Carla Brailey and Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and Sylvia Garcia to name a few.
The event will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. via zoom.
