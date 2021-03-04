Advertisement

Texas school and childcare personnel now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Effective immediately, those who work at schools and in child care are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas is making changes to its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Effective immediately, those who work at schools and in child care are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified all vaccine providers to include all school staff, including bus drivers, Head Start program staff and child care staff in their vaccine administration programs.

The state says this does not change the other groups who are prioritized for vaccination in Texas.

