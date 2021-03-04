Advertisement

UISD to discuss damages from winter storm during board meeting

The district's board meeting will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be featured on the district's YouTube page
UISD superintendent search
UISD superintendent search(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The UISD Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday to discuss several agenda items including a summary report of all the damages sustained during the winter weather storm.

The district says several campuses sustained heavy damage as well as its food service production center.

The district will also discuss appointing new principals for United High School and Borchers Elementary.

Lastly, board members are expected to discuss a possible United South High School Early College Academy.

The meeting will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be featured on the district’s YouTube page.

