UISD to serve as vaccine hub

LAREDO, T. (KGNS) -Both local school districts have confirmed they are now official COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Now UISD is preparing for the next step of receiving doses.

The goal of vaccine providers which have been popping up around the state is to provide more people with the vaccine in a fast and easy manner.

Providers focus on vaccinating areas hit hardest by the coronavirus, and Laredo is certainly no exception.

UISD has received approval and could be a distribution hub within the next two weeks.

Irene Rosales, the Health Services Director for the United Independent School District says the district has enough nurses at every campus to be able to help and vaccinate the community.

Rosales says they have received the stamp of approval from DSHS, the Texas Department of State Health Services, after requesting 5,000 vaccines to distribute in Laredo.

It was a process that took some time, but the district has obtained the proper equipment and they’re ready to administer the vaccine.

Rosales says the refrigerators need to be at a certain temperature to freeze the vaccines so they are safe and ready to use.

The vials have a much shorter lifespan so the doses must be used within six hours or they will have to be disposed.

The vaccines will only be available to select portions of the population.

If they receive Moderna, it’s available to those 18 and up and if they receive Pfizer it’s 16 and up but they still have to meet the criteria set in place.

The district itself is emphasizing that it will remain on the alert

Last week, the Laredo independent school district received COVID-19 vaccine storage equipment as well

These upcoming vaccine providers will be in addition to what’s already being offered.

The governor is saying that about seven million Texans should be fully vaccinated within the next week.

As of Tuesday, state data shows only 1.9 million Texans have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.