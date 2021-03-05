$24 million worth of Meth seized at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine estimated at over $24 million in street value.

The seizure happened this past Wednesday, March 3rd, when CBP officers at the cargo facility encountered a trailer allegedly containing a shipment of acrylic paint arriving from Mexico.

The trailer was referred to secondary inspection where a canine and imaging system resulted in the discovery of 28 containers filled with over 1,200 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

CBP officers took possession of the drugs and the case was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

