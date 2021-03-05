Advertisement

Accident reported on San Bernardo causes closure

At about 10 a.m. on Friday, the accident caused a temporary closure of San Bernardo Avenue north.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on the intersection of San Bernardo Avenue and Jackson Street on Friday morning.

Please drive with caution and seek alternate routes.

