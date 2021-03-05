Advertisement

Border Patrol Horse Patrol apprehend 125 undocumented immigrants

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit caught the undocumented immigrants in a 12 hour period
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a 12 hour period, the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Horse Patrol Unit caught 125 undocumented immigrants throughout the Laredo area.

The Horse Patrol Unit (HPU) near Hebbronville captured 60 individuals. They apprehended eight individuals on board a freight train in one incident and were aided by an unmanned aerial system in another.

At the Laredo South Station, HPU helped agents on All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) by responding to several reports of people walking through different ranches near the river. There, agents detained 57 individuals deemed illegally present in the United States. A brush guide, who was a juvenile, was turned over to the Laredo Police Department due to his age.

HPU also aided agents in the Laredo West and Cotulla Stations. Agents in this area captured eight individuals deemed illegally present in the United States.

$24 million worth of Meth seized at World Trade Bridge