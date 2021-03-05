Border Patrol Marine Unit stops illegal entries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol Marine Unit prevented a couple of attempted illegal entries by multiple individuals as they were swimming across the Rio Grande River near Laredo.

Early in the morning on March 4th, agents with the Marine Unit responded to a call of assistance. A search in the brush area near the riverbank resulted in the apprehension of two people. Both were deemed to be illegally in the United States from Mexico.

The second incident happened several hours later. The Border Patrol Marine Unit responded to a report of individuals crossing the Rio Grande River near HEB on Zapata Highway. Agents were able to catch one individual while the rest of the group drifted back to Mexico on inner tubes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.