Federal funds to assist Bruni Water Supply
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal funds are on the way to help the Bruni Water Supply.
A total of $3.6 million will go to help finance the construction of a micro-filtration system to fix arsenic levels in the drinking water.
Congressman Henry Cuellar made the announcement and in a statement and said:
“No American, whether in rural or urban areas, should have to worry about their drinking water.”
