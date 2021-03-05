Advertisement

Federal funds to assist Bruni Water Supply

Federal funds are on the way to help the Bruni Water Supply. 
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal funds are on the way to help the Bruni Water Supply.

A total of $3.6 million will go to help finance the construction of a micro-filtration system to fix arsenic levels in the drinking water. 

Congressman Henry Cuellar made the announcement and in a statement and said:

“No American, whether in rural or urban areas, should have to worry about their drinking water.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Abbott responds to president’s comments regarding the lifting of COVID-19 mandates
Laredo Police respond to 1300 block of Calton
UPDATE: Spectrum tower secured
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine portal
City’s vaccine portal receives over one million hits in one hour
Gunny’s Boot Camp
Local gym owner shares views on mask mandate lift

Latest News

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
Screaming as a way to test for COVID
BP Horse Patrol Unit catch 125 Undocumented Immigrants
Border Patrol Horse Patrol apprehend 125 undocumented immigrants
File photo
Laredo Fire Department under investigation for hiring process
FILE PHOTO
Accident reported on San Bernardo causes closure